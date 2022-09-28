Woman found beaten at Joplin storage business

Sep. 28—A 44-year-old woman was discovered beaten at a Joplin storage business Friday night, resulting in the arrest of a man in her company on a felony domestic assault charge.

Police responded at 6:29 p.m. to a call reporting people sleeping in a storage unit at 2629 S. Range Line Road and contacted an intoxicated male at the scene with a woman lying injured on the ground.

Sgt. Jason Stump said Stephanie K. Swadley was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with bruising and cuts on her face. She told officers that Charles W. Stewart, 42, had punched her multiple times.

Stewart was taken into custody and charged with first-degree domestic assault.