Woman found beaten, unresponsive on CTA train overnight, cops say

CTA employees discovered a woman unresponsive with apparent lacerations and trauma to her face on a train car overnight, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., a woman was discovered unresponsive on a CTA train in the first block of East Roosevelt Road. She had suffered lacerations and contusions to the face, and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said

The circumstances leading up the woman’s injuries were under investigation.