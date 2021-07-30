Woman found beheaded on sidewalk in Minneapolis suburb

A man believed to be in a romantic relationship with America Thayer has been arrested in connection to her beheading on a Minnesota street in broad daylight (ABC 5)

A man was arrested after a woman’s body was found beheaded on a street in a town outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A 42-year-old man was taken into police custody in connection to the death of America Thayer, 55, who was found with her head decapitated on the pavement in Shakopee, a suburb in the Twin Cities metro area.

According to the Shakopee Police Department, Ms Thayer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say she died at approximately 2.30 pm on 28 July. The attack on Ms Thayer was not thought to be random that the victim and the suspect were believed to be romantically involved, police said.

“The Shakopee Police Department also wants to express its appreciation to the agencies who responded to assist on the incident. The department would also like to extend its condolences to the family of the victim,” they said in a statement.

Local authorities are still investigating Ms Thayer’s killing while the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension treated the crime scene.

According to reports, footage from the crime scene was shared on social media, a move that Jeff Tate, the chief of Shakopee Police, said he was “incredibly disappointed” to see happen.

Eyewitness who discovered the body expressed their shock at the gruesome act of violence in their neighbourhood in broad daylight.

“I thought I saw a body on the pavement, but I wasn’t overly sure,” local resident Carol Erath told local news outlet KSTP. “It’s shocking, I just couldn’t believe somebody would be so brutal to somebody else.”