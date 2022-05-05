Woman found in car with gunshot wound dies; Deputies investigating

A woman is dead after being found unresponsive in a car in Harrison Township Thursday, according to authorities.

Deputies were called to the 4000 block of Saylor Street on reports of someone who was unresponsive around 12:29 a.m.

When on scene deputies found a female inside her car who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Crews took the female to a local hospital where she died, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The age of the female or the circumstances surrounding her death were not released.

It was also not released if there are any suspects.

The incident remains under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update this story as we learn more.