Woman found competent for murder trial

Sep. 2—An 83-year-old woman charged with first-degree murder will have her case resumed after she finishes receiving care from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Kay M. Morrison, of Lewiston, had a competency evaluation hearing Friday before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert at the Nez Perce County Courthouse and was found to be competent to stand trial. Morrison's public defender Lawrence Moran and deputy prosecutor Travis Hartshorn didn't contest the findings from her evaluation. Morrison didn't appear at the hearing, which took place in person and by Zoom.

Morrison, along with her daughter Kimberly Morrison, were charged with the death of Kenneth Morrison, who is their ex-husband and father. An investigation allegedly showed the two played a part in the drugging, suffocating and burning the body of the 87-year-old man in their home in Lewiston.

Hartshorn requested to set a preliminary hearing for Kay Morrison in six to nine weeks. Moran asked for a special setting, which gives more time to allow testimony from witnesses, because he anticipated it would "consume more time than average for a preliminary."

Seubert then set the preliminary hearing for Nov. 3.

Kay Morrison was initially found incompetent to stand trial in December and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare found her a placement in March. Before that she was in custody at the Nez Perce County Jail. Her time receiving care was extended from 90 days to 180, and her case was on hold until her condition improved.

Seubert signed an order terminating Kay Morrison's commitment to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Aug. 1. The order states that she was found fit to proceed in her case and her commitment to the Health and Welfare was ended. It also states she was to be taken from an assisted living facility to the jail "or other County Jail as the Sheriff may designate" by Aug. 11, according to court documents.

An inmate list for the jail on Friday showed Kay Morrison as an inmate.

Kimberly Morrison pleaded guilty to felony voluntary manslaughter and destruction of evidence and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 14.

