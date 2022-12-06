Woman found dead in abandoned car, police say

Memphis Police said a woman was found dead inside of an abandoned car in the Berclair neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The grisly discovery was made just before 1 a.m. after officers got a call about an abandoned vehicle, Memphis Police said.

Police found that car in the Covington Pike Bottoms. Inside of that car, a 41-year-old woman was dead, according to Memphis Police.

Police said this is an ongoing death investigation and no suspect information has been released.

If you have any information about who this woman is or how she came to be deceased inside of this car, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

