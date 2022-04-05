Woman found dead in abandoned South Carolina home, coroner says. Who is she?

Investigators are seeking to identify a woman in her mid-40s to 50s who was found dead this week in an abandoned home in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, according to a coroner’s report.

The woman’s death was not recent, and authorities consider it to be suspicious, according to the report from Coroner B. Parks Evans of the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The body was found on Monday, April 4, when the owners of the residence on Cooper Street sent people to gather items from the home, according to WSPA.

Travelers Rest police told Fox Carolina that no one currently lives at the home, so officers are working to determine why the victim was there.





Greeneville County property records show the property was last sold on Sept. 27, 2021, for $58,500. McClatchy News Service reached out to the owner of the property but did not immediately hear back.





There are no obvious signs of trauma on the victim that could indicate a cause of death, according to the coroners office. An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday, April 5.

