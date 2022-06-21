Woman found dead at apartment complex in Altamonte Springs

Altamonte Springs police were investigating the death of a woman at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., police were called to the Charter Pointe apartments on Ballard Street near South Ronald Reagan Boulevard to conduct a well-being check.

That’s when officers and Seminole County firefighters found the woman’s body.

Investigators said they are interviewing a person of interest.

Both the woman and the man are in their early 20s, police said.

It is unknown how the two knew one another.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 407-339-2441 or 911.

See a map of the scene below.