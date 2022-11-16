Woman found dead in apparent hit-and-run off Modesto’s Yosemite Boulevard

Modesto police are investigating the death of a woman who is believed to have been run over by a vehicle while sleeping along Yosemite Boulevard.

The woman’s body was found in a dirt lot just west of the Modesto Gospel Mission around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, said Modesto police traffic Sgt. Dan Starr.

“It appears she was likely sleeping in the dirt lot and run over while she was sleeping,” Starr said, adding that it happened sometime overnight.

The case is being investigated as a hit and run. No other information about the woman was available.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.