A woman was found dead with an ax in her head. 37 years later, her husband faces charges

More than 37 years after James Krauseneck Jr. told police he found his wife with a woodcutting ax buried deep into her head, he has been accused of her murder.

The Feb. 19, 1982 homicide, which became known in New York state as the unsolved “Brighton ax murder,” has perplexed police for nearly four decades — a tragic story made all the more heart-wrenching because the couple’s then 3½-year-old daughter, Sara, may have witnessed the killing before spending hours alone in the home with her mother's bloodied corpse.

In an indictment unsealed Friday morning, Krauseneck is accused of second-degree murder in the homicide of his wife, Cathleen “Cathy” Krauseneck, who was 29 when killed. Krauseneck pleaded not guilty Friday before state Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano Jr. His daughter Sara accompanied her father to the court appearance.

James Krauseneck, 67, arrives at court with his daughter Sara, right on Nov. 8, 2019 More

Krauseneck, 67, is being represented by local attorneys William Easton and Michael Wolford. Wolford represented Krauseneck in 1982 during the original investigation.

His attorneys insist on his innocence.

"Over 37 years ago, Sara Krauseneck lost her mother and Jim Krauseneck lost his wife," Wolford said after the plea. "Today marks a further tragedy — Jim being charged with Kathleen's murder.

"Jim's innocence was clear 37 years ago," Wolford said. "It's clear today. At the end of the case I have no doubt Jim will be vindicated."

Related: College Student Found Dead a Week After She Went Missing

Krauseneck remains free on a bail of $25,000 cash, and a partially secured amount of another $75,000, meaning that money would be owed if he tries to flees. He surrendered his passport.

Cathleen Krauseneck's sister, Annet Schlosser, said in a telephone interview Friday that her family has long waited for criminal charges against James Krauseneck Jr.

Cathleen Krauseneck was killed in 1982 by an ax blow to her head in her Brighton home. More

Police stumped by crime

As weeks and then months passed with the crime unsolved, the 1982 homicide rattled the quiet neighborhood, prompting a rush at local hardware stores for deadbolts and other home security measures. In the year after the homicide, Brighton police traveled to three states where the Krausenecks previously lived and interviewed more than 300 people, even speaking with psychics.

Then-Brighton Police Chief Eugene Shaw kept the case file on his desk as years passed.