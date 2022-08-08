Woman found dead in backseat of car in upscale NYC neighborhood

A woman was found dead in the backseat of a car in a posh Brooklyn neighborhood Monday, police said.

The 26-year-old woman was unconscious in the parked car near the intersection of Adams St. and York St. in DUMBO when police arrived about 7 a.m., cops said.

Medics pronounced her dead on the scene just below the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

A 32-year-old man told police he was in the car with her and left, but when he returned she was unresponsive.

He was taken into police custody for questioning and was not immediately charged, cops said.

The city Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.