Woman found dead in Barnstaple named by police

A woman who died at an address in Devon at the weekend has been named by police.

Hayley Adams, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene at a property on Gorwell Road, Barnstaple, on Saturday.

Cheyanne Loder, 32, of Gorwell Road, Barnstaple, has been charged with her murder.

She has been remained in custody and will appear at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

