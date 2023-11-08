Woman found dead in Barnstaple named by police

A woman who died at an address in Devon at the weekend has been named by police.

Hayley Adams, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene at a property on Gorwell Road, Barnstaple, on Saturday.

Cheyanne Loder, 32, of Gorwell Road, Barnstaple, has been charged with her murder.

She has been remained in custody and will appear at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

    Getir, the Turkish instant grocery delivery startup, has made an acquisition to expand its presence in the U.S. and to further its strategy as a consolidator in its category. The company has scooped up FreshDirect, an online grocery delivery service based out of New York. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed, but for some context, FreshDirect, when it was in startup mode itself, raised as much as $517 million (per PitchBook) from investors that included JP Morgan, the UK grocery chain Morrison's, AIG and Maverick Capital, but when it was sold to the mega-grocery giant Ahold Delhaize and Centerbridge in November 2020, it changed hands for $300 million.