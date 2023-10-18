Woman found dead of ‘bodily trauma’ near Kansas City’s Dunn Park on Tuesday night

Kansas City police were investigating a homicide Tuesday night after the body of a woman was discovered on a residential block near Dunn Park in the Neighbors United for Action neighborhood.

Police officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. to a medical call, the nature of which was not known, near the corner of East 65th Street and The Paseo, Capt. Corey Carlisle, a department spokesman, said. The 911 call was made by a person who noticed the woman on the ground, Carlisle said.

Arriving officers discovered the woman in the grass near the sidewalk with no signs of life. She had suffered some type of bodily trauma, Carlisle said, and its cause was not immediately known to police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office was tasked with identifying her injuries.

Police did not publicly identify the woman. There was no known suspect, Carlisle said, and police did not believe there was an immediate danger to the public Tuesday night.

The killing was the second homicide in Kansas City on Tuesday. It came six hours after a shooting in Kansas City’s Oak Park Southwest neighborhood where a man died.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was found with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk near East 44th Street and Montgall Avenue. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there. Police said late Tuesday that two persons of interest were taken into custody in that case.

The homicides marked Kansas City’s 150th and 151st of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the killing Tuesday night to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.