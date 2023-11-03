A woman was found dead at Boston airport. Her alleged killer flew away

A man implicated in the murder of a woman whose body was found at Boston’s Logan Airport is believed to have flown to Kenya.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Kevin Kangethe, 40, in connection with the murder of 31-year-old Margaret Mbitu. Law enforcement said that the homicide does not appear to have been random and that Mr Kangethe and the victim knew each other.

According to NBC, Mbitu and her alleged killer had a romantic relationship.

Massachusetts State Police said in a statement that Mbitu was found deceased on Wednesday night inside her Toyota Venza. She was discovered in a pool of blood in the front passenger seat, according to the arrest warrant released on Friday.

The car was parked in the central parking garage at the airport. Mbitu had slash wounds on her face and neck and appeared to have been stabbed on the side of her body.

Mbitu had been reported missing on Monday by her family and a missing persons investigation was underway when the disturbing discovery was made.

“The investigation identified the suspect as [Mr] Kangethe, of Lowell and determined that he had boarded a flight to Kenya,” MSP said. “State Police Detectives obtained a warrant charging Kangethe with Ms Mbitu’s homicide and are working with Kenyan authorities to locate Kangethe.”

Surveillance video reportedly captured Mr Kangethe entering and leaving the airport’s central parking garage before checking in for his flight on Tuesday morning.

Mbitu worked for a nonprofit for people with developmental disabilities and behavioural health challenges in the city of Brockton.

“We have lost a beautiful girl that we all loved,” the victim’s cousin George Kamu told NBC. “Whenever you saw that beautiful smile, that’s what you would see all the time.”

Details about their relationship will not be released at this time pending the ongoing investigation, police said.