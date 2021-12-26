Woman found dead in Bronx apartment, boyfriend questioned

A woman was found dead, possibly strangled, in a Bronx apartment early Sunday and her boyfriend is being questioned, police said.

The 36-year-old victim was discovered dead in a second-floor apartment on White Plains Road near Archer St. in Parkchester about 12:15 a.m., cops said.

The city Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.

Police were grilling her boyfriend Sunday morning but he has not been charged with any crime.