Woman found dead in Brooklyn home, ex-husband barricades himself inside

A 60-year-old woman was found dead in her Brooklyn home after her ex-husband barricaded himself inside and suffered a possible self-inflicted stab wound, police said Thursday.

The 62-year-old ex-husband called a friend about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday to report a dead body in the woman’s apartment on E. 5th St. near Ditmas Ave. in Kensington.

When police arrived, the ex-husband had barricaded himself inside the apartment. Once cops gained entrance, they found the woman lying dead near the kitchen. She was covered with a blanket but there were no signs of trauma on her body, police said. Her name was not immediately released.

The ex-husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for psychological evaluation and treated for what appears to be a minor knife wound to his chest, police said.

An autopsy will determine how the woman died.