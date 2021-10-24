Woman found dead in burning car near Baltimore’s Leakin Park on Sunday morning was shot, police say

Baltimore Police are investigating the killing of a woman whose body was found inside a burning car near Leakin Park Sunday morning.

Initially, police were investigating the incident as a suspicious death, but further investigation revealed the woman had been shot, according to a news release from the department. Police have classified her death as a homicide.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the city fire department responded to North Franklintown Road and Winans Way in West Hills, where smoke and flames emanated from a car parked in the road, said department spokeswoman Blair Adams.

After the fire was extinguished, officials found an unidentified woman inside the “passenger compartment” of the vehicle, according to the news release. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, and whether the car was involved in a crash prior, Adams said.