Woman found dead in burning car, West Memphis Police say

A woman was found dead in a burning car Sunday morning.

On Jan. 15 at approximately 12:40 a.m., West Memphis Police received information about a vehicle was on fire, and in a ditch on South Woods Street and East Jefferson Avenue.

When the West Memphis Fire Department put out the fire, they found a woman dead in the car.

During a homicide investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Weaver Drive.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

The body was taken to Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7555.

