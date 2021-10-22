Woman found dead in Canebrake home was engaged to man recently arrested, records show
The discovery came after a weeks-long manhunt following the death of Gabby Petito.
Authorities looking for the couple in Alabama, Wyoming, North Carolina, and Colorado have inadvertently discovered other remains.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff's OfficeA 36-year-old Indiana woman is behind bars after police discovered two people tied up and shackled in her home—one of them “deceased and beyond help.”The woman, identified by Evansville authorities as Heidi Carter, faces a string of charges in connection with the Tuesday night incident, which police say took even them by surprise.It all began after a woman flagged down an Indiana state trooper late Tuesday night, saying she’d stopped by Carter’s home only to fi
North Port Police Handout via ReutersThe human remains found Wednesday in a Florida nature reserve belong to missing ‘van-lifer’ Brian Laundrie, the FBI confirmed Thursday afternoon—a stunning end to a weeks-long search for a fugitive who was apparently right under investigators’ noses the entire time.The bombshell news comes five weeks after Laundrie, 23, was last seen leaving his family’s home in nearby North Port in the wake of his fiancee Gabby Petito’s death by strangulation. Steven Bertoli
The parents' cooperation was essential in helping authorities find Laundrie, former police said.
The wife of a Texas man recorded him smashing a computer with a claw hammer in a child porn case.
YouTube/ABCA family of three found dead on a Northern California hiking trail in August died of heat exposure and possible dehydration, the local sheriff’s office revealed Thursday.“Heat-related deaths are extremely difficult to investigate,” Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said at a press conference, citing an official cause of death of “hyperthermia and probably dehydration.”The bodies of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, and their 1-year-old daughter Muji were found mid-August on the Savage Lu
Two Florida elementary school physical education teachers have been accused of entering the wrong apartment, and one of the intruders […] The post 2 school teachers accused of going into wrong apartment, getting in bed before shooting tenant appeared first on TheGrio.
W.A. Police handoutSix days after 4-year-old Cleo Smith disappeared on a family camping trip, police now say she was likely snatched from the tent where she was sleeping next to her infant sister. They are offering a AU$1 million ($750,000) reward for any leads to what might have happened.Smith had gone to sleep near her 7-month-old sister Isla around 8 p.m. Friday night, tucked inside a sleeping bag in a section of the brand new family-sized tent the family was trying out for the first time. Sh
Robert Bierenbaum, a former plastic surgeon who was convicted of murdering his wife in 2000, confessed to killing her and throwing her body out of an airplane after more than three decades of maintaining his innocence. Bierenbaum, an experienced pilot who had been convicted on circumstantial evidence, was serving his 20 years-to-life prison sentence when he made the chilling confession during a December 2020 parole board hearing. It was the first time he had admitted to the crime since his wife, Gail Katz, disappeared in 1985.
The man was reported missing back in August.
The family reportedly had the dog for only three weeks.
A Colorado day care owner convicted of keeping 26 children hidden in the basement of her business two years ago has been sentenced to six years in prison after parents said some of the children suffered trauma including sleeping problems and anxiety. A judge issued the sentence to Carla Faith on Thursday following her conviction by a jury in August of more than two dozen misdemeanor child abuse charges and other crimes. Faith was only licensed to care for up to six children at her Colorado Springs private day care and only two of them were allowed to be under the age of 2.
Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of 'Rust,' a half-dozen camera operators walked off the set to protest working conditions.
A federal judge sentenced Troy Smocks, 58, to 14 months in prison for posting violent threats on to Parler on January 6.
But Chris and Roberta Laundrie believe there's a "strong" chance the remains found in a Florida park are their missing son's, the family lawyer said.
She said she had a strange feeling that prompted her to go get her baby.
A dispute between neighbors turned deadly on Wednesday in Umatilla in Central Florida.
Courtesy Caldwell County Sheriff's OfficeOn Friday morning, Terry Turner, a 65-year-old man who police say shot and killed 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi on Oct. 11 in Martindale, Texas, was arrested and charged with murder.According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant for Turner’s arrest was issued on Thursday for the murder of Dghoughi. On Friday morning, Turner turned himself in. Fred Weber, the Caldwell County District Attorney, told The Daily Beast Turner was charged with murder b
The son of a wealthy L.A. entrepreneur was sentenced to seven to nine months for killing a 32-year-old woman in a February crash when he was driving his father's Lamborghini at more than 100 mph.