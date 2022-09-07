Woman is found dead in a car in NC police department parking lot shortly after shooting

A woman was found dead in a car in the parking lot of the Youngsville Police Department Wednesday afternoon, about an hour and a half after a shooting in nearby Wake Forest, police said.

Wake Forest police responded to a call around noon Wednesday about a shooting at a gas station at 103 N. White St. Upon arrival, police could not locate a gunshot victim, according to a news release, and they began to investigate.

Around 1:30 p.m., Youngsville police told the Wake Forest department that a man had arrived at the department to report that a woman was dead in his vehicle in the parking lot, the release said.

The Youngsville Police Department is about 3.5 miles northeast of North White Street.

Wake Forest police confirmed the two incidents are connected. Police have not identified the woman in the car or provided additional details.