Woman found dead in car in Wappinger; Florida man arrested

WAPPINGER – A man has been charged with manslaughter after a woman was found dead in a car on Dorothy Heights on Wednesday, state police said.

The man and woman were both residents of Sebastian, Florida, according to police, who have not said what the two were doing in Wappinger.

Police said Victoria Barnes, 43, had "recently arrived in the town of Wappinger." She was found dead in a car outside a Dorothy Heights home around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Dutchess: For these kids, 4-H is a way of life

Poughkeepsie: Massive transformation from 'eyesore' to affordable homes

Crime: One Dutchess developer accused of causing construction worker's death

The investigation led to David Osterhoudt, 56, being arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter, a felony. Police have not indicated how Osterhoudt and Barnes knew each other or revealed any other circumstances of the death.

Osterhoudt was arraigned in Wappinger Town Court and taken to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, $750,00 bond or $1.5 million partially secured bond. He is due back in court on Aug. 9.

Matt Spillane covers breaking news throughout the Hudson Valley. Click here for his latest stories. Follow him on Twitter @MattSpillane. Check out our latest subscription offers here.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Florida man arrested in woman's death outside Dorothy Heights home