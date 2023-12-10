Woman found dead in car in West Valley City Walmart parking lot

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman was found dead in her car in a Walmart parking lot on Thursday.

A tow truck driver located the deceased woman, in her mid 40s, in the back of her car at around 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 7 at the Walmart located at 3180 South 5600 West in West Valley City, according to Jason Vincent with the West Valley City Police Department.

The woman’s cause of death is unknown, but Vincent said she was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Detectives are still investigating the incident, but have not found anything suspicious at this time, Vincent said.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

