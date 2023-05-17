Woman found dead in car at Yellowstone

A woman was discovered dead inside a car driven into a snowbank in Yellowstone National Park on May 13.

According to a National Park Service news release, Yellowstone rangers responded to an incident about three miles south of Old Faithful in Wyoming. The release says that upon arrival, rangers came across a man standing outside of the vehicle and were arrested for "drug possession and other traffic-related charges."

Both the attorney’s office and coroner’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News.

The discovery led to a 24-hour road closure of the path between Old Faithful and West Thumb for investigations. The roadway was subsequently opened on May 14.

An investigation is being performed by the National Park Service's Investigative Services Branch and Yellowstone Law Enforcement Division. The United States Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Teton County Coroner’s Office — located in Wyoming — are offering support for the investigation.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com