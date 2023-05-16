Woman found dead in car at Yellowstone National Park

A woman was found dead in a car at Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park on Saturday evening, according to the National Park Service.

Park rangers responded to an incident about 3 miles south of the Old Faithful Geyser on Craig Pass, the agency said in a news release. When they arrived, they found a woman's body in a car that had been driven into a snowbank.

A man was standing outside of the car, the agency said. He was arrested for drug possession and "other traffic-related charges."

The agency did not immediately identify the woman or the man arrested at the site.

"Investigators are determining what led to the female’s death and attempting to complete next-of-kin notifications," the National Park Service said.

The National Park Service said the FBI, the United States Attorney's Office and the Teton County Coroner's Office were assisting with the investigation.

The FBI's Denver field office confirmed it was assisting with the investigation. The attorney's office and coroner's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News.

The road between Old Faithful and the West Thumb Geyser Basin was closed for around 24 hours while investigators processed the scene but was reopened Sunday evening.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com