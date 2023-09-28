Woman found dead at Carousel Park ID'ed by police as same woman reported missing Monday

New Castle County Police have identified the body found in a wooded area of Carousel Park Tuesday as that of 63-year-old Cynthia Amalfitano.

Amalfitano, from the Pike Creek area, was reported missing when she didn't show up to work Monday morning.

Police were called to Amalfitano's home, about a half-mile from where her body was discovered, and found her car in front of her house located in the 3400 block of Birch Circle. When officers entered the residence Monday, they found "personal belongings," including her purse and cellphone.

She was last seen on Saturday evening at her home, police said. When police issued a Gold Alert Monday asking for information about her whereabouts, they included that her family and police were "concerned about her well-being."

Police did not disclose Wednesday how Amalfitano died, but continued to classify this as a "suspicious death."

After the body was found Tuesday, investigators closed the Skyline Drive parking lot, where many dog walkers park to take their pets to the dog park.

Numerous evidence markers could be seen in the gravel lot and some of the markers were located near a nearby portable toilet, while others were on the opposite side of the parking lot.

Anyone with information about this death should contact Detective Gino Cevallos at (302) 395-8129 or by email at Gino.Cevallos@newcastlede.gov.

