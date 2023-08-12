Woman found dead in Charlotte woods. Someone killed her, police say.

A 63-year-old woman found dead in Charlotte woods on Aug. 5 had been killed, police said Friday.

A resident contacted police after finding the woman, later identified as Diane Hester Lewis, in woods along the 600 block of Belmeade Drive just after 1 a.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

That’s near the Catawba River in western Mecklenburg County.

“After consulting with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, the manner of death was determined to be a homicide,” police said in the release.

Police aren’t saying how they believe Lewis died or if they have anyone in custody.

CMPD urged anyone with information about Lewis’ death to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at at 704-334-1600.

Aug. 5 Charlotte fatal shootings

Police also responded to two fatal shootings that day, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

A person was killed in the 3700 block of Tipperary Place, police said about 4:30 that afternoon. Tipperary Place is off Shamrock Drive east of Eastway Drive.

Officers found a person with a gunshot wound, and Medic pronounced the person dead on scene, police said.

“At this time, (CMPD) detectives are not looking for a suspect,” according to the news release.

Earlier Saturday, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in the 8900 block of Firestreak Drive, according to a CMPD news release.

That’s off Mount Holly-Huntersville Road east of Mountain Island Lake in northwest Charlotte.

The person was shot about 3:30 a.m., police said on Twitter, now known as X. Medic pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to CMPD.

Police described the shooting as domestic-related but provided no further details.

