Woman found dead in Collinsville home, police seek suspect

Collinsville Police are looking for a suspect in the death of a 67-year-old woman Thursday afternoon.

The woman was found dead in her home in the 100 block of Rainbow Drive at about 3:45 p.m., according to Collinsville Police. The woman died from physical trauma and may have know the person who killed her, according to Collinsville Police Chief Steve Evans told Fox 2 News.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be reported as it becomes available.