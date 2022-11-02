Woman found dead after commotion in Southside apartment complex, suspect at large

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Tuesday night at a Southside apartment complex.

Detectives said that at approximately 9:07 p.m., officers responded to the 8000 block of Southside Boulevard after receiving 911 calls from neighbors claiming they heard screaming and banging. One neighbor said they saw a Black man in all-black clothing leave the apartment a short time later.

Officers entered the apartment to conduct a safety sweep and found a woman dead inside. Patrol offices and K9 units responded to the area to search for the suspect who fled but were unable to locate him.

The JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are at the scene conducting their investigation and are canvassing the complex. However, detectives believe the incident to be isolated.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

