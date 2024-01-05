Woman found dead in DeKalb County woods, police say
DeKalb County Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the woods Thursday evening.
Police said at 6:40 p.m., officers were called to a person down in the woods on Panthersville Court.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When they arrived, they found a dead woman in her 40s to 50s in the woods.
Detectives responded to the scene to investigate.
Initial information indicates the woman had been assaulted but the cause of death is undetermined.
TRENDING STORIES:
TSA official forged signature on deed, leading to Atlanta arrest, Florida police say
Savannah Chrisley says prison is retaliating against father for speaking out on living conditions
Ga. man burned over 75% of his body after trying to open bag of chips with a lighter, officials say
There is no further information at this time.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: