Woman found dead during welfare check in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said it found a woman dead after doing a welfare check on Saturday morning.

Police said that at about 9:30 a.m., they responded to the 800 block of St James Ct for a welfare check.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman inside a home suffering from trauma. She died there.

Police don’t believe this is a random crime and there is no on-going threat to the community.

If anyone has any information, you’re encouraged to submit your tip using the P3 Tips app or call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

