Woman found dead in El Paso County desert might be migrant, Sheriff's Office says

An unidentified woman found dead in the desert on the eastern edge of El Paso a week ago might have been an undocumented migrant, an El Paso County sheriff's spokeswoman said.

"The Sheriff’s Office is working closely with foreign and state agencies who are assisting in identifying the female. We believe that she was a migrant but (are) not able to definitively identify the victim at this time," sheriff's spokeswoman Chris Acosta stated Wednesday in an email.

A possible cause of death has not been disclosed, but sheriff's investigators are handling the case as a homicide, a sheriff's commander previously said.

Deputies found the woman's body on Oct. 19 after a passerby reported seeing the corpse in the desert near Bob Hope Drive and Mission Ridge Boulevard, officials said.

The area is near trucking and construction businesses and housing developments south of Pellicano Drive at the far eastern edge of El Paso.

An investigation by detectives with the sheriff's Major Crimes Unit continues.

Migrant smuggling is a continuous underground enterprise in the El Paso-Juárez border region with smugglers often keeping migrants in stash houses before they are transported to other cities.

In an unrelated case, El Paso police detectives continue their investigation into the death of a man found Sunday in an alley off Trowbridge Drive near Geronimo Drive. Formal identification and autopsy results are pending

Anyone with information on unsolved deaths and any other criminal activity may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

