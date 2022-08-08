Woman found dead in Fern Creek: The latest on Louisville's 2022 homicides and a map

Louisville's homicide totals for 2022 has crept into triple digits, marking the first time that the city has seen more than 100 homicides in a year for three years in a row.

So far in 2022, police have investigated 105 homicides in Louisville — with the deaths of three pregnant women each being counted as double homicides.

Homicides include those investigated by Louisville Metro Police as well as other Jefferson County law enforcement agencies.

The Courier Journal is tracking each killing to better understand violence in the city and memorialize the victims.

Below are the most recently available statistics about this year's homicides, along with links that will provide information about each victims' case.

Woman found dead in Fern Creek

A woman was found dead Aug. 6 in the Fern Creek neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 8400 block of Ferndale Road about 6:30 p.m. in response to a report of a corpse. Upon arrival, they found 26-year-old Rebecca Richardson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was fatally shot, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

No arrests have been made in her case.

Man shot to death inside vehicle in Old Louisville

A man was found dead inside a vehicle in Old Louisville on Aug. 5.

Officers responded just before 6 p.m. to the 1200 block of South Second Street, where they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people dead and another shot in separate shootings

A Thursday night shooting and a Friday morning shooting near the end of July left two people dead another in critical condition.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Georgetown Place July 28 at 9 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

No suspects have been identified, Mitchell said.

On July 29, officers responded to South Brook and East Kentucky streets at 6:30 a.m., where they found a man and woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She was later identified as Torie Myers, 48.

Man dies in overnight shooting in Beechmont

A man was shot to death early July 28 in the Beechmont neighborhood.

Officers responded about 3 a.m. to the rear of the 4600 block of Southern Parkway, where they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in his case and he has not yet been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Man attacked July 10 succumbs to his injuries

Martel Porter, 33, died July 18 due to injuries he'd sustained about a week earlier, according to the coroner's office.

Porter died due to blunt force injuries sustained from an assault on July 10, which happened at First and Oak streets, the office said.

Officers responded to the scene after a call of a shooting and upon arrival, found Porter had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to a release sent by Mitchell after the coroner's identification.

Darionna Jones

Jones, 20, was shot and killed on July 24 in the St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD said.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Melody Acres just before 9 p.m., and they found Jones suffering from at least one gunshot, according to a release from LMPD.

She was taken to U of L Hospital, where police said she was later pronounced dead. LMPD later confirmed she was pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Devin Minor, 21, was arrested in the murder, LMPD said in a statement on July 25. The press release said he was charged with murder, first-degree fetal homicide and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

Minor and Jones had a child together, who was in the home moments before the shooting, according to the arrest citation. Jones' mother told police all four of them were inside an apartment when she saw Minor had a gun. When an argument began between Minor and Jones, Jones' mother took the other child outside, the citation said. She then heard a loud pop and Minor ran outside, according to his arrest citation.

When Jones' mother asked Minor if he shot her daughter, the citation said Minor brandished the gun and asked her if she was going to call 911, according to the citation. After she put her phone in her pocket, according to the report, he fled the scene. Jones had been shot in the torso, the citation said, and she was several months pregnant.

In the month of July, there were a total 14 homicide victims

Their names were:

Davon Banks, 30, who died July 2.

An unidentified boy who died July 3.

Ter-Voina Moore, 15, who died July 6 from injuries sustained July 2.

An unidentified man who died July 7.

Rykess Ford, 27, who died July 11.

Kasey Hunley, 28, who died July 13 from injuries sustained July 11.

An unidentified man who died July 18.

Lavonne Cooper, 40, who died July 22.

Darionna Jones, 20, and her unborn child, who died July 24.

Martel Porter, who died July 18 from injuries sustained July 10.

An unidentified man who died July 28.

Torie Mayers, 48, who died July 28.

An unidentified man who died July 29.

How have the 2022 victims died?

Of the 105 homicide victims, the majority − 95 − were shot. The body of one victim was also burned after his death.

The others include two people who died from blunt force trauma, five people who were stabbed to death and one man who died after being struck by a pickup.

Where were the killings in Louisville?

The killings have occurred throughout the city, in each LMPD division.

The divisions that have seen the most killings, though, have been the Third, Fourth and Sixth - each accounting for at least 16 homicides.

The Fifth, Seventh and Eighth divisions are between three and five killings.

How does this year's violence in Louisville compare to 2021?

Last year, Louisville endured 211 killings - up from 187 in 2020. The majority were fatal shootings.

Who were the previous months' victims?

