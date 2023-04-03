Woman found dead following house fire in the Lower Sioux Indian Community

Apr. 2—MORTON

— A woman was found deceased inside a home after firefighters put out a fire at the residence in the

Lower Sioux Indian Community

. The fire happened at approximately 8:13 p.m. Friday at a home on the 39000 block of Reservation Highway 1.

According to a news release from the

Redwood County

Sheriff's Office, firefighters were dispatched to the house fire and successfully put it out. Afterward, as they examined the residence, the body of the woman was discovered. No other information, including the woman's identity, has been released.

The fire is under investigation by the Redwood County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office.

Also assisting at the scene were the Lower Sioux Tribal Police Department, Morgan Police Department, CentraCare Ambulance Service and the Morton Fire Department.