Woman found dead in Fresno front yard identified. Deputies treating it as a homicide

The woman found dead in her front yard this week was named Friday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies rushed to a home on McKinley east of Temperance avenues after a 911 call about 7:15 a.m. Thursday reported the 44-year-old was unresponsive, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Tony Botti.

She was identified Friday as Amanda Berry of Fresno, the coroner’s office said. Detectives are treating her death as a homicide.

As emergency personnel attended to the woman, it became clear she had injuries inconsistent with a natural death, deputies said. The sheriff’s office has not disclosed what kind of injuries she had.

Investigators spoke with a man who lived at the house who also was the 911 caller, according to the sheriff’s office, as well as relatives of the woman.

The man was described as a friend, and Berry was not married, the sheriff’s office said.

Botti said no new information other than the woman’s name was available Friday.

Law enforcement responds to a home where the woman was found dead in the yard on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.