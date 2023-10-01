Woman found dead in Gates parking lot; investigation underway

A woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a parking lot in Gates on Saturday, according Gates police.

Police said Jessica Romich, 47, was discovered about 5 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot on Pixley Industrial Parkway. She sustained at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The Gates Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation, said Gates Police Chief Robert Long.

Gates police are asking anybody with information to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300 or email tips@townofgates.org.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Jessica Romich was found dead in Gates NY parking lot