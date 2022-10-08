Woman found dead in Gwinnett County driveway, police say

Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide after they say they found a woman dead in a driveway.

Officers say the woman was found in a driveway of a home off of Stone Mountain Highway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Details what led up to the woman’s death are unclear.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on their way to the home to learn more information. Get the latest details online and on WSB Tonight.

Police have not released any details about the woman’s identity.

Investigators have also not released details on possible motives or suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: