Woman found dead at gym parking lot in Atwater leaves behind 3 children

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A GoFundMe has been made for Evangelina Ybarra’s three children after she was named one of the victims of the Atwater shooting in early October, officials say.

Officers say they responded to a parking lot in the 2500 block of Shaffer Road near Fortuna Avenue on Oct. 2 around 10:30 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots being fired.

Authorities found 41-year-old Ramon Lopez and 42-year-old Evangelina Ybarra of Livingston with gunshot wounds.

With the help of the public, officials developed information that led to the identity of the suspect, 42-year-old, Daniel Corona Garibay.

A GoFundMe has been made by Lopez’s family for his 3-year-old son he left behind and now Ybarra’s family has set up a GoFundMe for her 3 children left behind.

Ybarra’s family says her children were her everything and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for them. She leaves behind three children: Daniel, Marina, and Alex.

Police say they are still investigating possible motives for the shooting and no arrests have been made.

The Atwater Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this case to contact them at (209) 357-6384 and ask for Detective Sgt. Sarginson or Detective Vargas.

