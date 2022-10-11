A woman was found dead in her Middleton home Monday. Police have arrested her son

A 26-year-old Nampa man was arrested Monday night on suspicion of second-degree murder, and the victim was his mother.

Levi Isaac Davis, who also faces a parole violation, was arrested after Karly Cantrell was found dead at her Middleton residence Monday afternoon, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Cantrell was the executive director of the West Valley Humane Society in Caldwell.

Davis stabbed his mother in the neck and abdomen, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cantrell’s husband, Kevin Kline, came home Monday at about 3:35 p.m. and found his wife in their living room “laying in a pool of blood,” according to the affidavit. Kline told police that she was dead when he found her.

The affidavit said that Cantrell had lacerations to her throat and body, and that chunks of her hair and skin were missing.

Davis had recently been evicted from the home by Cantrell and Kline for “poor behavior,” the affidavit said.

Kline told police that he left their home around 6:30 a.m. and that Cantrell usually gets ready for work at around 7:30 a.m. Cantrell’s two minor sons — a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old — said they last saw their mom at 7:35 a.m. before they left for school.

The 15-year-old boy texted Cantrell saying he’d forgotten a school project, and she responded and said she would drop it off, according to the affidavit. At 9 a.m., the boy texted his mom again, but the message showed as “not delivered,” the affidavit said. The 17-year-old boy said he texted his mom at 2:30 p.m., but she didn’t answer.

At 7:54 a.m., a next-door neighbor said they saw a blue hatchback-type car parking in the driveway of Cantrell’s home, and that car was gone by 9 a.m, the affidavit said. Davis drives a blue 2008 Chevy Aveo, according to police.

According to the affidavit, another neighbor had video footage of a small blue car leaving the house at 8:20 a.m.

Police also said they spoke to a man who knows Davis, and that man told police Davis showed up at his house at 9 a.m. Monday “with what appeared to be blood on his pants” and asked to use his shower, the affidavit said. Davis told the man that he had stabbed himself.

The man told police he sent Davis away.





Authorities said they located Davis’ vehicle near a halfway house at 115 North Rowena Street in Nampa, where he was living. In the backseat of the vehicle in “plain view” were a pair of waffle-soled shoes and white pants that appeared to have red stains on the legs, the affidavit said.

Police said they also found clothing with blood on it at the halfway house after they executed a search warrant.

Davis was located in his shared bedroom and taken into custody at around 11:15 p.m.; he was booked into the Canyon County Jail, online records showed. The affidavit said he had a “deep laceration” on his upper right thigh, a 3-inch scratch on the top of his left hand and potentially a circular burn mark on his left inner bicep.

Davis told detectives during an interview Monday that he woke up at 10:30 a.m and that no one had used his car, according to the affidavit.

“Levi (Davis) showed no emotion when talking about the death of his mother,” the affidavit said.

Davis was expected to appear in court for an arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, online court records showed.

