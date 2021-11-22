Woman found dead in her own backyard after trying to stop fighting dogs, Texas cops say

A woman who intervened when dogs broke out into a fight was found dead in her own backyard, Texas police said.

Houston Police Department officers were sent to a home on the southwest side of the city on Friday, Nov. 19, when they learned of a possible dead person at the home. When officers arrived, police said, they found the body of 48-year-old Tiffany Frangione in the backyard with “puncture wounds to her neck.”





Investigators said they later learned Frangione had let her dogs out into the yard before they fought through the fence with the neighbor’s dogs.

Frangione tried to stop the fight, police said, and was possibly attacked by her dogs.

The dogs, an Alaskan husky mix and a Cane Corso mix, were turned over to an animal shelter after the attack and will be euthanized Nov. 22, KHOU reported.

Police are awaiting autopsy results to determine Frangione’s cause of death.

71-year-old’s arm ‘almost amputated’ after dog attack in South Carolina, officials say

Family’s new dog attacks and kills 7-year-old boy, Oklahoma cops say. ‘Gut-wrenching’