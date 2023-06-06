Woman found dead on highway, New Hampshire cops say. A tattoo could help identify her

A woman’s body was found lying on the shoulder of a highway in New Hampshire, and authorities hope a tattoo may help identify her, according to state police.

Authorities said they received a report about the discovery of her body along Interstate 89 North near the 7.2 mile marker in Hopkinton shortly before 12:15 a.m. on June 5. They found her once they arrived at the scene.

An autopsy revealed she died of blunt impact head injuries, according to a chief medical examiner, and exactly how is pending, New Hampshire State Police said in a June 5 news release.

Police are calling on the public to help identify the woman, whom they describe as white with strawberry blonde to red hair and blue eyes. She is estimated to be between 18 and 30 years old; 5 feet, 1 inch tall; and weighing 111 pounds.

She also has a tattoo of a bird feather, with birds flying out from the top of it, on the left side of the small of her back, according to authorities.

Police shared a photo of the woman’s tattoo in case someone recognizes it and may be able to identify her.

Additionally, the woman’s toenails and fingernails were painted green, police said.

Anyone who noticed “suspicious behavior of an individual or any motor vehicle stopped on the northbound side of Interstate 89 in Hopkinton” between June 4 at 11:25 p.m. and June 5 at 12: 15 a.m. should contact state police at at 603-628-8477, MCU@dos.nh.gov or State Police Headquarters Communications at 603-223-4381.

More information about the incident will be made available as the investigation continues, state police said.

Hopkinton is about 75 miles northwest of Boston, Massachusetts.

