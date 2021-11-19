Woman found dead in home after calling husband about intruder, Texas officials say

A Texas woman has been found dead after she called her husband for help with a potential intruder, Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a home in Cypress at 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 18 after a husband called, reporting he could not reach his wife after she called him, according to a news release. The husband said she had called him to say a “suspicious male” was trespassing on their property.

Officers found the residence secure but got no response when they called out to the woman, they said. The husband arrived minutes later and mentioned they’d had another trespassing incident weeks before that deputies had also responded to, Sgt. Ben Beall said in an update Thursday evening.

The deputies and husband went inside the home and found the 45-year-old woman dead on the floor, with signs of head trauma, Beall said. He said although the medical examiner had not arrived, it appeared to be a “traumatic death.”

The incident was later ruled a homicide, according to the release.

Beall said they were interviewing neighbors and looking for witnesses. Anyone with information relating to the woman’s death is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

Cypress is about 25 miles northwest of downtown Houston.

