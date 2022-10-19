Woman found dead in home, Jacksonville police uncertain if foul play involved

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigated after a woman was found dead inside a home in Northwest Jacksonville.

JSO reports they were dispatched around 10:40 a.m. to the 2400 block of Pullman Avenue to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with a call.

Upon arrival, Officers found an adult woman who was located inside the home deceased.

Investigators said they do not yet know if foul play is involved in the woman’s death and will be working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine her cause of death.

Police said, “all parties associated with the home are accounted for and are speaking with detectives.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

