Woman found dead in home after man ‘sat on her head’, court docs say

A man told medical professionals and officers a woman died after he “sat on her head.”

James Toothman, 55, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to our news partners at WCPO.

According to an affidavit filed in Hamilton County courts, Cheviot police were called to a home on Lovell Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning for the reports of a person not breathing.

When officers arrived they found a woman face down on her couch.

Officers and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on the woman but they were unsuccessful, the affidavit states.

When an official from the coroner’s office arrived on the scene and did an investigation they determined that the woman’s kneck had been broken, according to court documents.

“Toothman made two unsolicited statements to police and fire department personnel on scene and to a nurse at Mercy West Hospital that it was his fault because he sat on her head,” reads the affidavit.

Toothman is being held on a $1 million bond.