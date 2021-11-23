Woman found dead inside boyfriend’s southeastern Kentucky home. Charges filed.

A Harlan County man has been charged after his girlfriend was found dead in his home,, according to court records.

Donald Turner, 58, was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment and kidnapping (victim death), per an arrest citation. He was booked into the Harlan County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police received a call Friday about a “female that was not breathing” at a home in Baxter, court documents say. Lifeguard EMS determined Ashley North had died, which was later confirmed by Harlan County Deputy Coroner Jim Rich.

According to court records, the home where North was found dead is owned by Turner. He and North were in a relationship and lived together at the home.

According to court records, police determined that Turner restrained North “under circumstances which exposed her to a risk of serious injury leading to death.” Turner was arrested Saturday less than three hours after North was pronounced dead.