Woman found dead inside Gastonia house fire, police say

A woman was found dead inside a home Monday night by emergency workers responding to a house fire.

Gastonia Fire Department responded to a house fire at 9:27 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, on the 2500 block of Linwood Road in west Gastonia.

An adult woman was found dead in the home, according to Gastonia Police.

