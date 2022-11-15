Woman found dead inside Gastonia house fire, police say
A woman was found dead inside a home Monday night by emergency workers responding to a house fire.
Gastonia Fire Department responded to a house fire at 9:27 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, on the 2500 block of Linwood Road in west Gastonia.
An adult woman was found dead in the home, according to Gastonia Police.
You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at Kellis@gastongazette.com.
This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Woman found dead inside Gastonia house fire, police say