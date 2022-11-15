Woman found dead inside house fire, Gastonia police say

Crews were called to a house fire Monday night where they found a woman dead inside, Gastonia police said.

The fire happened before shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Linwood Road.

No other information has been released.

BREAKING:

GPD assisting @GastoniaFire with a house fire in 2500 block of Linwood Rd.



Adult female located deceased inside the home.



Initial call for house fire rcvd at 9:48pm



Updates posted as additional info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/hyibNFbwQw — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) November 15, 2022

