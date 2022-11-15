Woman found dead inside house fire, Gastonia police say
Crews were called to a house fire Monday night where they found a woman dead inside, Gastonia police said.
ALSO READ: Man faces federal charges after Gastonia police officer was shot during FBI operation
The fire happened before shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Linwood Road.
No other information has been released.
BREAKING:
GPD assisting @GastoniaFire with a house fire in 2500 block of Linwood Rd.
Adult female located deceased inside the home.
Initial call for house fire rcvd at 9:48pm
Updates posted as additional info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/hyibNFbwQw
— Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) November 15, 2022
Return to this story for updates.
VIDEO: 3 hurt in machete attack in Gastonia; 1 in custody, police say