Woman found dead inside a Miami Beach hotel room. Police say it’s a homicide

A woman was found dead inside a Miami Beach hotel room, and police are investigating it as a homicide.

The body was found Tuesday night inside a room at the Sherry Frontenac Hotel, 6565 Collins Ave., according to Miami Beach police.

Officers went to the North Beach hotel after a woman called shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday and asked for a welfare check on her coworker, who was last seen Saturday, said police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.

“This death is being investigated as a homicide, and detectives are actively following several leads,” Rodriguez said in an email. Police were still at the hotel Wednesday morning.

Police haven’t said how the woman died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

