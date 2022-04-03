Woman found dead inside Queens karaoke bar with troubled history

A woman was found dead early Sunday inside a Queens karaoke bar that was once at the center of an NYPD bribery scandal, cops said.

Bar workers found the woman, believed to be in her 20s or 30s, inside the Cinderella Lounge on Northern Blvd. near 149th St. in Flushing about 3:30 a.m., police said.

The employees took the woman to Flushing Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police learned of her death about 4:20 a.m., after the woman was taken to the hospital

Investigators found no signs of trauma and the medical examiner will determine the cause of her death. She has not yet been identified, police said Sunday.

In 2015, the bar, then named Club JJNY, was probed as part of a corruption scandal that rocked the NYPD’s 109th Precinct.

Two cops, Lt. Robert Sung and Detective Yatyu Yam, were arrested in the case and accused of taking payments from karaoke bar managers in exchange for quashing arrests and tipping them off about police raids. Four others were placed on modified duty.

Sung, who was fired from the NYPD, and Yam, who sources said resigned from the force, dodged jail time. Both received conditional discharges for their roles in the scandal.