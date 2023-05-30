Woman found dead inside SUV after shooting outside Lindbergh apartments

Atlanta police are on the scene of a homicide investigation in northeast Atlanta.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the scene is near the intersection of Lindbergh Drive and Adina Drive. The address appears to be located near a series of apartment complexes. Police have blocked off roads in the area.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore learned a woman died in the shooting. Officers spotted several bullet holes in the side of a black Cadillac Escalade outside one of the apartment buildings.

Officers are still investigating what led up to this deadly shooting.

About a mile away from the shooting scene, officials have blocked off Buford Highway at Lenox Road and Cheshire Bridge Road. It is unclear if these scenes are related.

