Woman found dead inside SUV after shooting outside Lindbergh apartments
Atlanta police are on the scene of a homicide investigation in northeast Atlanta.
Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the scene is near the intersection of Lindbergh Drive and Adina Drive. The address appears to be located near a series of apartment complexes. Police have blocked off roads in the area.
Channel 2′s Darryn Moore learned a woman died in the shooting. Officers spotted several bullet holes in the side of a black Cadillac Escalade outside one of the apartment buildings.
Officers are still investigating what led up to this deadly shooting.
About a mile away from the shooting scene, officials have blocked off Buford Highway at Lenox Road and Cheshire Bridge Road. It is unclear if these scenes are related.
