Woman found dead in Keystone home

Hillsborough deputies are investigating the death of a 78-year-old woman found in her Keystone home Tuesday.

About 7:13 p.m., a neighbor of the woman called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and said she’d entered the home and found the woman’s body, according to a news release. Deputies arrived at the home shortly after.

The neighbor told deputies the woman’s daughter had asked the neighbor to check on the woman.

The sheriff’s office has not released the woman’s name, the location of the home or any other details.

Keystone is in northwest Hillsborough, north of the Citrus Park.

“Our detectives are actively collecting information to determine the circumstances leading to this woman’s death,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release. “We are asking anyone with information that could help us solve this case to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.”

